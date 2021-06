If you're looking for a growth stock with loads of potential, Bellus Health (NASDAQ:BLU) should be on your watchlist. The biopharmaceutical company generates minimal revenue but analysts are optimistic about its future. The company's BLU-5937 drug, which treats chronic cough and itch, is currently in phase 2a and 2b trials. Those results are expected before the end of this year, and how effective and safe it proves to be will have a big impact on where the stock price goes afterwards.