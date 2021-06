Dividend stocks are gaining traction in response to the Fed’s dovish monetary policy, rising inflation and declining Treasury yields. Because many investors are now looking to hedge a proportion of their portfolios against rising inflation by investing in high-dividend-yielding stocks, analysts expect China Life Insurance (LFC), Triton International (NYSE:TRTN), and DRDGOLD (DRD) to rally in the near term. Let’s discuss.The Federal Reserve has been holding benchmark interest rates near zero since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to help the U.S. economy recover. Though the economy has experienced a significant recovery so far this year, economists expect the Fed’s easy monetary policy to continue in the near term, with the first rate hike projected to occur in 2023.