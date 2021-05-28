Cancel
New Georgia COVID order lifts most restrictions, but doesn’t outright ban school mask mandates

By Nick Wooten
Macon Telegraph
 17 days ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order Friday that eliminates most of Georgia’s remaining COVID-19 but doesn’t outright ban schools from having mask requirements. The order, which takes effect May 31 and lasts through June 15, leaves limited guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools and school districts. The...

www.macon.com
