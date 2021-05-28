New Georgia COVID order lifts most restrictions, but doesn’t outright ban school mask mandates

Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions have come to an end, including capacity requirements for restaurants and other businesses, and the statewide mask mandate. Masks, however, are still required on public transportation and at schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable,” according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Kentucky senior centers also are reopening, but you’ll have to follow county-specific mask requirements. The state followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines. The CDC announced fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks and maintain a certain distance from others in most places. At that time, Gov. Beshear said he wanted hold off a few more weeks so children ages 12-15 could get the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including more than 80% of Kentuckians ages 65 and up, according to state records.