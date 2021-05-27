Delaware Isn't Entitled to Unclaimed Money Orders, SCOTUS Special Master Says

This isn't another COVID stimmy, a tax return, or anything you have to pay back to the feds. This is your money that the State of Louisiana has been holding on to for you. Sure, we've all heard it before. The Louisana State Treasurer John Schroder wants you to go to this website to see if the state is holding any of your money. I've looked for my name in every single combination possible and I've never been owed any money. I think my brother got like $30 once, it was a final check from some restaurant he had worked at years ago.