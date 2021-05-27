Cancel
Delaware Isn't Entitled to Unclaimed Money Orders, SCOTUS Special Master Says

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special master overseeing Delaware’s escheat rights case before the U.S. Supreme Court has sided against the state, finding unclaimed traveler’s checks qualify as property that should default to the state where it was purchased. Delaware has said that it should be able to default unclaimed checks issued by MoneyGram,...

