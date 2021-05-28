Cancel
Minnesota State

Davenport era comes to a close

By Mark Fischenich
The Free Press
The Free Press
 18 days ago
Early in Richard Davenport’s long tenure as president of Minnesota State University, the school was best known nationally for alcohol-related incidents such as the notorious homecoming riot of 2003.

But over 19 years, Davenport was relentless in his goal of making MSU a top-tier institution in Minnesota with a national reputation for excellence. According to past and present colleagues — and based enrollment decisions of thousands of students — he’s largely succeeded.

When Davenport retires at the end of June, he leaves behind a university with more shine on its reputation, more color in its student body and more top-notch facilities across its campus.

Read the story in Sunday’s Free Press.

Mankato, MN
