Davenport era comes to a close

Early in Richard Davenport’s long tenure as president of Minnesota State University, the school was best known nationally for alcohol-related incidents such as the notorious homecoming riot of 2003.

But over 19 years, Davenport was relentless in his goal of making MSU a top-tier institution in Minnesota with a national reputation for excellence. According to past and present colleagues — and based enrollment decisions of thousands of students — he’s largely succeeded.

When Davenport retires at the end of June, he leaves behind a university with more shine on its reputation, more color in its student body and more top-notch facilities across its campus.

Read the story in Sunday’s Free Press.