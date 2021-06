Ibotta is looking for an SVP of Product to join our innovative team and contribute to our mission to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. This high caliber, leadership position will lead our organization into its next iteration. You will establish and execute on the high level product vision that positively impacts both our business and our savers. You will help to maintain our product centric culture as we grow by establishing new and scaleable processes within the organization. You will also foster growth within the team; developing current employees and hiring in new talent.