The state of Connecticut keeps trying to pass the legalization of adult-use cannabis but seems to be thwarted each time. Marijuana Moment reported that in the state’s recent special session, the Senate approved a full legalization bill by a vote of 19-12. A week ago, during the state’s normal legislative calendar, lawmakers passed a similar bill, but Republicans pushed back. The session ended and the measure was moved to the special session. Although Republicans got the blame for the delay, several state Democrats have also expressed concerns. Governor Ned Lamont is mostly supportive of full legalization but has expressed problems with the social equity rules.