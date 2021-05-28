Twitch Rolls Out Another Round Of DMCA's From Music Industry

Overnight, twitch rolled out a couple thousand DMCA notices to streamers, some of which shut down channels completely due to copyrights. The company receives these from different companies within the music industry whenever a label decides a streamer has violated their copyrights. Whenever this many show up, it's usually an indicator that a single company has been keeping tabs for a while and decided to hit as many targets at once as a statement, which Twitch has to follow through with or else face legal action on their own. As part of this run, Twitch sent out an email message to everyone, which you can read below.