CBICC Engages Search Firm to Find New President & Chief Executive Officer
State College, PA – The Board of Directors of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC) has begun the search for CBICC’s next President & Chief Executive Officer, retaining Waverly Partners as its executive search firm. Board member Ted McDowell will head a 13-member search committee that will work with Waverly Partners to identify qualified local, regional and national candidates.www.pabusinesscentral.com