Why Is Everyone On General Hospital So Afraid Of Cyrus?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has probably just crossed the wrong person at the absolute worst time. For months, Nina has known that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) was alive and living with amnesia in Nixon Falls. Nina herself stayed in the small town, and she and Sonny, who goes by the name of “Mike” have gotten extremely close. Mike believes that he has feelings for Nina. Nina, for her part, doesn’t know what to do. She had tried to tell Sonny’s wife, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) almost immediately that Sonny was alive, but she hung up after one too many insults and threats from Carly.