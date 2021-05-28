Why Is Everyone On General Hospital So Afraid Of Cyrus?
General Hospital characters are absolutely terrified and obsessed with Cyrus Renault and sometimes we have to wonder why. Yes, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is the big bad mobster who never managed to take out Sonny (Maurice Benard) even though he thinks he did. He has tried and tried to drug people himself but never seems to succeed. Yes, the people that do it manage to succeed, but Cyrus can get none of his big, bad actions accomplished on his own.celebratingthesoaps.com