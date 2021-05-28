Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Holiday closings

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCJYt_0aEy0l6j00
The American flag flies over Mankato West High School in 2018. File photo

The Free Press

• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.

• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition.

• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.

• Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.

• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual.

• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Monday.

• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 6 p.m. Monday. Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday.

• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours.

• Schools: No classes are slated Monday for Mankato Area Public School students.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
308
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Madison, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Society
City
Mankato, MN
North Mankato, MN
Government
City
North Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Press#Medical#Eastridge Clinic#Mankato Clinic#Grocery#Aldi#Cub Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Mankato's July 4th fireworks are back

MANKATO — It’s official — the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic on the evening of Independence Day. Riverfront Park will be open. And the pyrotechnics will be soaring, bursting and booming. “We are going to have fireworks on the 4th of July,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Juneteenth celebration back bigger, better

MANKATO — A Mankato Juneteenth celebration will be back bigger and better this year after a year when it had to be smaller due to the pandemic. The event will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn next to the Mankato Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato. The event...
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
North Mankato, MNSouthern Minnesota News

North Mankato Fun Days to return in 2021

North Mankato Fun Days will return in 2021. Organizers announced in April that the annual fun fest would be cancelled for the second year in a row due to pandemic uncertainty. But an announcement made on Facebook Monday indicates that that decision has been reversed. As pandemic restrictions are relaxed,...
North Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Fun Days is coming back

NORTH MANKATO — Fun Days is back on in North Mankato following the easing of pandemic event restrictions. The community celebration will be held July 7-10 after all but will have fewer events than a typical year. Organizers had announced last month that Fun Days would be canceled for a...
North Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

North Mankato Lifts Mask Mandate

With the changing guidance and the end of the mandate, the City of North Mankato is adjusting its guidance. Up until this point, the City required residents to wear face masks in all city buildings and when attending outdoor events in compliance with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. City employees were also required to wear masks when interacting with the public or working with fellow employees when social distancing was not possible.
North Mankato, MNKEYC

Salon renovates shop to showcase items from small businesses

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato knows firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on small businesses. Owner Tiffany Ward says the salon was shut down for three months last year, but that didn’t stop her and her team from using the downtime for good.
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Updates on former motel

June 2021 will mark three years since a private ministry purchased and donated the former St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing (P4H). Earlier in 2018, a ministry group had a vision to impact homelessness and reached out to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) to explore options. GMAUW made the connection between the anonymous donors and P4H. The organization, which up to that point had operated two emergency homeless shelters in Mankato, took incremental steps toward converting the motel into its first shelter outside of Blue Earth County.
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

Traffic patterns affected due to road improvement projects

Due to road improvement projects in the Mankato area, traffic patterns on some local roadways, including Victory Drive (north of Madison Avenue), are being directly impacted. City of Mankato staff are coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Blue Earth County to ensure traffic signals are working optimally while detours are in place. Motorists should expect delays due to the increased traffic until construction is complete and the public’s patience is appreciated.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.