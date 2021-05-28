Holiday closings

The American flag flies over Mankato West High School in 2018. File photo

• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.

• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition.

• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.

• Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.

• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual.

• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Monday.

• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 6 p.m. Monday. Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday.

• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours.

• Schools: No classes are slated Monday for Mankato Area Public School students.