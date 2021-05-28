What Does the Future of James Bond Hold? Only These Siblings Know for Sure.
With the news earlier this week that Amazon was buying MGM, there's been a lot of speculation of how it might affect future films featuring James Bond. Could No Time to Die forego a theatrical run to instead become a Prime exclusive? If not that, could the post-Daniel Craig Bond films end up on the small screen only? And might we see a plethora of Bond spin-offs pop up on streaming in the coming years — the 007 Cinematic Universe of our dreams (or nightmares)?