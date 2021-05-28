What Does the Future of James Bond Hold? Only These Siblings Know for Sure.

There have been some really interesting deepfakes in the world of James Bond. We’ve seen Outlander’s Sam Heughan step into the late Sir Roger Moore’s shoes thanks to the results of a fan poll casting him as the next 007. Plus, there was that time a young Harrison Ford virtually starred in a very different take on Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale. However, today’s entry into the world of deepfakery is one that takes the cake, as someone substituted Pierce Brosnan with Jim Carrey in The World is Not Enough, and the results are absolutely wild.