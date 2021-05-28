Cancel
What Does the Future of James Bond Hold? Only These Siblings Know for Sure.

By Tobias Carroll
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news earlier this week that Amazon was buying MGM, there’s been a lot of speculation of how it might affect future films featuring James Bond. Could No Time to Die forego a theatrical run to instead become a Prime exclusive? If not that, could the post-Daniel Craig Bond films end up on the small screen only? And might we see a plethora of Bond spin-offs pop up on streaming in the coming years — the 007 Cinematic Universe of our dreams (or nightmares)?

Daniel Craig
Barbara Broccoli
Jeff Bezos
