Tensions in the U.S. Catholic Church over abortion, race and politics come to a head in a Maryland classroom
Lauren Counts was in her seventh-grade language arts class at Archbishop Neale School in La Plata, Md., when her teacher announced that the school administrator had arrived to speak. Counts watched over Zoom as the Rev. Larry Swink appeared, saying he wanted to talk about a handful of girls in the class who Swink said recently bullied another student for opposing abortion rights. She grew alarmed as the conversation veered in an unexpected direction.