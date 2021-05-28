Tensions in the U.S. Catholic Church over abortion, race and politics come to a head in a Maryland classroom

St. James Catholic Church extends a warm invitation to all community members to join in several celebrations honoring fathers during the month of June. As part of the parish celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, the Rev. Rey Bersabal and the Rev. Rene Jauregui invite all fathers, fathers-to-be, grandfathers and fatherly mentors to join them for a morning of reflection on the journey of fatherhood. What does it mean to be an earthly father and serve the family much like St. Joseph, with charity and humility, quietly protecting his family, and interceding for them? The morning sessions will be offered in English and Spanish and will be followed by a bilingual Mass and blessing at 10 a.m. June 12.