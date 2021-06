Dallas County reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 407 new coronavirus cases Monday. The latest victims were four Dallas residents, a woman in her 60s and two men and a woman in their 70s; a DeSoto man in his 70s; a Garland woman in her 60s; a Grand Prairie man in his 60s; an Irving woman in her 90s; and a Mesquite man in his 90s. All nine had underlying high-risk health conditions.