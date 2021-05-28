Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurants ready as Poland lifts more pandemic restrictions

Laredo Morning Times
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many restaurants in Poland prepared to welcome customers inside Friday following months of lockdown restrictions that deeply undercut business. Food establishments were allowed to resume indoor service at 50% capacity after the country reported steady declines in new coronavirus infections and deaths. Wedding parties also are permitted for no more than 50 people, excluding those who are fully vaccinated.

www.lmtonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Warsaw#Food Drink#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
Place
Europe
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Lifting of pandemic restrictions means the return of Down East festival season

It is beginning to feel as though we’ve begun to turn the corner on this pandemic. Restrictions are slowly being lifted as vaccinations roll out across Maine. Little by little the days are getting longer, the sun is warming the water, the boats, our children’s faces and our determination. With that warmth comes a hopeful return of Down East festivals and the feeling that we are truly home.
RestaurantsEater

Government Delay in Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions Puts Restaurants Back in Limbo

Boris Johnson will announce tonight that the “full reopening” of restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars in England will be delayed by at least four weeks. 21 June 2021, dubbed “freedom day” by some sections of the country, will no longer mark the removal of “all restrictions on social contact.” It is anticipated that the fourth of the government’s “four tests” for lockdown easing has not been met, with the four tests as follows: the vaccine program continuing successfully; vaccines being effective in reducing hospitalisation and death; the NHS being overwhelmed by hospitalisations; and risk assessment being changed by a coronavirus variant of concern.
Restaurantsfoxrothschild.com

New York State Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions for Restaurants, Most Industries

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on June 15, 2021 that New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines would be immediately lifted across commercial industries in the state, including restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Therefore, commercial establishments will no longer have to follow the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for the past 15 months.
Travelhealthing.ca

B.C. set to lift more COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday

For the last year, 22-month-old Maddy’s best friend has been a giant teddy bear named Rosco. Her parents, Kathy Leung and Terry Wong, aren’t sure how Rosco is going to feel when Step 2 of the B.C. Restart plan kicks in on Tuesday, and Maddy can finally have playdates with real live friends, but they are looking forward to it.
California StateNBC San Diego

California Turns a Page on the Pandemic, Lifting Most COVID Restrictions

California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. At the stroke of midnight, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.”. u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/coronavirus/2020-2021-california-coronavirus-pandemic-timeline-key-events/2334100/u0022u003eTimelineu003c/au003e: Key events during...
Shelbyville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Shelbyville restaurant faces staffing shortage as COVID restrictions lift

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — After more than a year of shutdowns and capacity limitations, Kentucky restaurant owners are now able to reopen fully. As of Friday, most of Kentucky's COVID-19 restrictions have expired. According to state records, more than 2 million people have received their COVID vaccine. Claudia Sander's Dinner House...
Henderson, KYwevv.com

Local Restaurant Looking Forward To Kentucky Restriction Lift

As of June 11 most Kentucky COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Owner of Rookies Restaurant and Bar in Henderson, Rodney Thomas, is excited about it. "I mean I'm ecstatic, I mean its a long time coming so, I believe everybody's going to be dancing a little jig tonight, especially servers and bartenders," said Thomas.
RestaurantsWNEM

Restrictions lift on COVID gatherings, some restaurants close for good

Several major restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as COVID testing for certain state employees lifts on Tuesday. Some orders remain in effect. Restaurants are one of the many industries benefiting from the easing of restrictions, but for some, it comes too late. “I wish there was something...