Kanye, is that you? West dons bizarre face covering out in LA

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kanye West is taking his fashion tips from the Elephant Man these days. The rap mogul put on a bizarre street-style display Thursday, as he sauntered around Los Angeles wearing what looks like a tight-fitting cloth bag over his head. While the 43-year-old hip-hop star may have hoped...

Why Did Kanye West Move To Wyoming Anyway??

In case you missed it when it aired, Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — the next to last ep of the entire series!!! — showed a private moment we never thought we’d see: Kim Kardashian breaking down in front of her sisters over her marriage to Kanye West falling apart.
Kanye West’s Big, Blue Yeezy Gap Jacket Isn’t Sold Out Yet

Not everyone in Kanye West had a good year in 2020.He spent About $ 12 million He used his own money in a presidential campaign that won 60,000 votes and offended many with his thoughts on everything from abortion to Harriet Tubman. A divorce from Kim Kardashian last February While 2021 didn’t look like it was going that good when it was announced, the new collaboration with Gap can be seen as an early success.
Kanye West's sizzling summer songs

Last year around this time, ”Crazy In Love,” ”Rock Your Body,” and ”Where Is the Love?” dominated the airwaves, dance floors, and everywhere else music is consumed. They were, without question, the summer 2003 songs. And mark our words, this year there will be others! To wit, EW decided to get the jump on the buzz and track down potential party starters that may hit ear-numbing ubiquity. We also tracked down superproducer du jour Kanye West — who’s recently launched artists like Twista and, well, himself into pop orbit — to judge our top five picks. Let the summer games begin…
Are Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating?

Spotted: Kanye West and Irina Shayk together in France. Recently, rumors swirled that the Yeezy designer, 44, and international model, 35, were dating, but now there is photographic proof that the two have been spending time together. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail shared photos of the two on a stroll together in Province, France, where they stayed at the boutique hotel Villa La Coste.
Khloe Kardashian Blasts ‘Weirdo’ Who Criticized Her Birthday Shout-Out To Her ‘Brother For Life’ Kanye West: ‘This Is My Family’

Khloe Kardashian Blasts ‘Weirdo’ Who Criticized Her Birthday Shout-Out To Her ‘Brother For Life’ Kanye West: ‘This Is My Family’. Khloe Kardashian has had enough of the trolls bashing her online! In her latest Instagram post, the reality star gave a happy birthday shout-out to her “brother for life” Kanye West — which led to her being criticized by a “weirdo.”
Kim Kardashian will love Kanye West ‘for life’

Kim Kardashian has vowed to love Kanye West “for life” after paying tribute to her estranged husband on social media. The superstar couple is currently in the midst of a divorce, but that didn’t stop the reality TV beauty from expressing her feelings about the father of her four children as she celebrated his 44th birthday online on Tuesday.
Kanye West unfollowed the Kardashians on Twitter !!

Kanye West unfollowed the Kardashians on Twitter !! OMG! LE KATASTROPHE! LOL!. The 44-year-old rapper unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and all his sisters on Twitter, it’s unknown if he did this earlier than or after the messages the Ks despatched him for his birthday earlier this week. OMG! You realize what this implies on this age, proper? DONATE! You’re nothing to me, I not comply with you on the networks … Bye!
Kanye West’s Jacket Launch Crashes Website

Kim Kardashian, left, and rapper Kanye West watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 128-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Kanye West YZY/Gap Debut Crashes Site Kanye West signed...
Happy BirthYe’ To Kanye West!

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Kanye West and North West attend the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian, Her Family After Irina Shayk Outing: Report

Kanye West may no longer be interested in getting updates about Kim Kardashian and her family on social media. West appeared to have unfollowed his estranged wife and in-laws on Twitter, E! News reported. However, the “Gold Digger” rapper is still following a slew of celebrities linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.
The First Kanye West and the Gap Drop Is Here

The full launch for Kanye West’s Yeezy line with Gap was recently pushed back to sometime later this year, but the brand is releasing an amuse-bouche today. Behold, the very first item from the new partnership: a slightly puffy, metallic sky-blue “round jacket” that’s available for purchase at Gap’s website now.
Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Has Arrived But Not How You May Have Expected

The wait is over. In the wee hours of the morning (3 a.m. ET to be exact), Kanye West decided to celebrate his 44th birthday by finally giving his fans the chance to cop from his highly-anticipated Yeezy Gap line. The surprise drop comes almost one year to the date that the project was announced back in 2020. But its debut isn’t exactly how we expected though. Rather than a full line complete with a rainbow of “perfect hoodies,” T-shirts, and totes, Yeezy Gap dropped off an appetizer of sorts, a singular blue jacket.
A Glimpse Into Kanye West’s Dating History

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been apart for a while now, and things don’t seem to be leaning toward a reunion. And after the breakup, he might even rekindle an old flame, but who has he dated in the past?. Kimye have unfortunately decided to get a divorce after...
Dan Harmon Speaks on Rumored 'Rick and Morty' Episode With Kanye West

Dan Harmon has shared an update on the supposed Rick and Morty episode with Kanye West, revealing that only “time will tell” if the episode is ever created. “I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it’s not just gonna be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song,” the co-creator said in an interview with MSNBC. “We agreed that it needed to be really interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise having its own integrity and Kanye having his own, without spoiling any details of what that story would be. Suffice it to say that the end result was going to be a lot of original music. I think that at that point, that’s when seven different corporations, and I don’t fault them for this because this is their job, they have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Slow down psychos.’ It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’”
Kanye West's Hawaii Return Sparks "MBDTF" Nostalgia

Kanye West has been involved in so many different endeavors of late, it's beginning to feel like his priorities have shifted away from music. Should that indeed be the case, it's certainly understandable -- Yeezy has built up one of hip-hop's most impeccable discographies, with several classics under his belt. In fact, one such classic -- 2010's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy -- is widely hailed as one of the greatest albums in modern history.