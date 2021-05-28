Cancel
Is Harry Styles launching a perfume and makeup line?

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to documents obtained by Page Six Style, the “Golden” singer, 27, was recently named as the director of a newly registered company which promises to offer fragrance and cosmetics. The company, called Pleased As Holdings Limited, was registered with the UK Company Directory on May 25, and sleuthed out...

Harry Styles
