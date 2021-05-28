Cancel
MLB

Mets’ series opener with Braves rained out

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets’ big Memorial Day weekend series against the Braves began with a fizzle. Friday’s series opener at Citi Field was postponed by rain, which was expected to continue throughout the night and weekend. Taijuan Walker was set to come off the injured list to make the start Friday for...

Taijuan Walker
#Mets#Braves#Rockies#Inclement Weather#Citi Field
