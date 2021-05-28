Severe Weather Statement issued for Concho, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Concho; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vancourt, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Tom Green and southwestern Concho Counties, including the following locations... Vick. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH