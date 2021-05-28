Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concho County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Concho, Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Concho; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vancourt, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Tom Green and southwestern Concho Counties, including the following locations... Vick. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Concho County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Concho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Wamego, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wamego, St. George, McFarland, Paxico and Belvue. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 316 and 333. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
York County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 18 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 19 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Wamego, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wamego, St. George, McFarland, Paxico and Belvue. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 316 and 333. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Wamego, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wamego, St. George, McFarland, Paxico and Belvue. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 316 and 333. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hall County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Wamego, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wamego, St. George, McFarland, Paxico and Belvue. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 316 and 333. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axtell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Gaines A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Thayer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RILEY AND SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Manhattan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeastern Manhattan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN NUCKOLLS COUNTIES At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deweese, or 16 miles southeast of Hastings, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Edgar and Clay Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 400 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towner. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH