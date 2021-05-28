Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Concho, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.