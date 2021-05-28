Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concho County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Concho, Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Concho; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vancourt, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Tom Green and southwestern Concho Counties, including the following locations... Vick. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Concho County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Concho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairchild, or 19 miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 18 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Jackson County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 19 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Hancock County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 01:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee, and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning * Rounds of heavy rain are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Greene County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.4 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 79.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Illinois...and northeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Greene County in southwestern Illinois Pike County in west central Illinois Brown County in west central Illinois Western Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Lincoln County in east central Missouri Southeastern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Littleton to 8 miles east of Pleasant Hill to near Hawk Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Hall, Roodhouse, Winfield, Athensville and Grafton. This includes Interstate 72 between exits 31 and 35. This also includes Cuivre River State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Illinois...and northeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR CALHOUN...GREENE AND WESTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Woodson to Hardin to Winfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jerseyville, White Hall, Elsberry, Carrollton, Roodhouse, Winfield, Greenfield, Hardin, Grafton, Athensville, Old Kane, Patterson, Kane, Kampsville, Wrights, Fieldon, Batchtown, Eldred, Hillview and Rockbridge. This also includes Cuivre River State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 01:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee, and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning * Rounds of heavy rain are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Cass County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in southwest Iowa, Fremont and Page. In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gage County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.