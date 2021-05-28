Special Weather Statement issued for Hill by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HILL COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitney, or 12 miles west of Hillsboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Whitney, Bynum, Lake Whitney State Park, Abbott and Aquilla.alerts.weather.gov