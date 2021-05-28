Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN UNION AND EAST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southwest of Capulin, or 24 miles northeast of Springer, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Frequent and dangerous cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Union and east central Colfax Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.

alerts.weather.gov
