Coryell County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Coryell by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coryell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Coryell County in central Texas Hamilton County in central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gatesville, McGregor, Hamilton, Evant, Fort Gates, Oglesby and South Mountain. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
