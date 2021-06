Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani never had to throw a warm-up pitch Thursday as the series-opener between the Giants and Nationals was postponed due to rain. With showers expected to continue through the evening in Washington D.C., the Nationals announced the matchup would be postponed to Saturday as the clubs will play a split doubleheader. Thursday's postponed game will be made up at 11:05 PT on Saturday before the clubs meet again at 4:15 PT for the regularly scheduled game.