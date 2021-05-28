Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii traffic fatalities up so far this year vs. 2020

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii recorded 36 traffic fatalities this year, five more than at the same time last year.

Fourteen involved motor vehicle occupants, eight involved pedestrians, 13 involved motorcycles and scooters, and one involved a bicyclist. The numbers cover incidents from Jan. 1 through Wednesday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The were eight fatalities involving motorcycles and scooters for the first five months of 2020.

In May, traffic fatalities involved a pedestrian struck by a car, a collision between a truck and motorcycle, and a collision between a motorcycle and sedan.

On May 3, Honolulu police said a 66-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 33-year-old man driving a vehicle westbound on Farrington Highway in Waianae. The pedestrian was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Oahu had the highest number of traffic-related fatalities with 21, while Hawaii County had 11 and Maui County had four. Kauai County had no traffic-related fatalities.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD Hawaii, has urged everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if alcohol is part of their Memorial Day weekend plans.

