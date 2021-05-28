How often are migrant children brought into Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – A busload of migrant children flown into Knoxville overnight crossed into southern Kentucky early Friday morning. Flight records show the plane originated in Long Beach, California, where hundreds of children found at the border are temporarily being held in a convention center. The children were moved to the site after an outcry over reports about the conditions they were being held in at the border, including being put in cages.foxlexington.com