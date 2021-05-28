Cancel
MARTA wants rider input on new trains

fox5atlanta.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTA hasn't bought new trains in nearly two decades and things have changed a lot since then. A campaign from the transit agency wants to collect feedback from riders as they choose what features the new rail cars should include.

www.fox5atlanta.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marta#Rail Cars#Trains#Marta
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MARTA wants your input on the Campbellton Corridor Transit Project

If you want to learn more about MARTA’s proposed Campbellton Corridor Transit Project and voice your opinion on it, now’s your chance. The transit authority will host a virtual public meeting June 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer updates and receive public comment on the plan. The meeting is accessible by phone and online via YouTube.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

MTA adding trains in CT as riders return

Metro-North plans to add eight trains back to the New Haven Line next week, increasing service as riders have returned as vaccinations rise and states have reduced pandemic restrictions. The change in schedule goes into effect next Monday, June 21, the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced Monday. Eight trains each will...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

MARTA Job Fair successfully held

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority held a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Saturday, May 22, from 9 am until noon. In this event, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) was looking for part-time and full-time employees for Bus Operator and Journeyman Bus Technician. They were willing to pay starting at $17.39/hr. for operators and $23.44/hr. for technicians. All applicants must have a CDL to interview.
Trafficvvng.com

Victor Valley Transit Unveils New Compact Eldorado EZ Rider Buses

Victor Valley / Barstow – Victor Valley Transit is excited to announce the arrival of six new 32’ Eldorado EZ Rider transit buses to their fleet. These smaller compact buses come with many impressive new features, including a plexiglass Driver barrier shield, providing additional health and safety benefits for both drivers and passengers. These buses have 27 seats and two wheelchair areas. There is a USB connection for every seat, passenger Wi-Fi, and near-zero-emission engines by utilizing renewable natural gas for a cleaner ride for the environment. In addition, these smaller models, are designed to easily maneuver in narrow areas with a tighter turning radius, making them perfect to service our local mountain roads and County Routes.
BicyclesBikerumor

Diamondback Metric 24 is an affordable safe bet kids bike for the new rider

The Diamondback Metric 24 is a new aluminum kids bike that’s affordable and actually available right now. With 24″ wheels running 1.75″ tires, it doesn’t quite push over into the mountain bike classification but it would certainly go well on the local bike path, pump track and even a few gravelly off-road sections.