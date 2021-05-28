Strange Sign Over Toilet Spotted on Martha’s Vineyard

This is a charming classic Vineyard beach cottage with a large 2-level deck and a truly spectacular view. Previous renters have told us that neither the photos nor the description capture the magical experience of sitting on the deck and looking out over the long ever-changing view, which includes a salt marsh, Menemsha Pond, the Lobsterville beaches, Vineyard Sound, the Elizabeth Islands, and - on a clear day - even a glimpse of Buzzards Bay through the ''holes'' between the Elizabeth Islands. We like to think of it as the best view on the island. The near view features the lovely marsh, which ebbs and flows with the tide and which features abundant wildlife such as ospreys, snowy egrets, swallows, and deer.