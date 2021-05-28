Fairhaven Woman Crafts Memorial Day Crosses Made of Twigs

If you're ever in New Bedford in the area of Coggeshall Street, I highly suggest you take a drive past this house. For the past few years or so, I've noticed that certain houses and apartments in New Bedford go all out when it comes to decorating, especially around Christmas. It's very common to see Christmas lights and blow up decorations around December, but what about the other holidays? Who out there is decorating for New Years Day or Independence Day? I'll tell you who: the Lopez family.