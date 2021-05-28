Fairhaven Woman Crafts Memorial Day Crosses Made of Twigs
Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and it's about so much more than a day off of work and a reason to throw back some drinks with friends. Earlier this year, Gail Viera of Fairhaven came across a twig cross on Pinterest and decided to try her hand at making them for her daughters. It wasn't long after that Viera expanded her project, creating festive crosses for different holidays, hoping to spread a little kindness and instantly crafting something many in the Fairhaven community would come to love and appreciate.fun107.com