Hot Head Burritos announced a sixth Indiana location that is opening soon in New Castle, Indiana. The restaurant will be located at 1480 South Memorial Drive Suite A in New Castle and offers approximately 1300 square feet indoors that will seat over 40 guests. For super fast service, a convenient pick up window will be available at the New Castle location. This location will bring 20-30 jobs to the area. “Mike” Qaisar Mehmood, owner of seven restaurants in the Hot Head Burritos chain will be the operator. “New Castle is sure to love all the options they can get at Hot Head. The variety of sauce and number of ingredient options will definitely have people coming back,” says Mehmood. “We are looking forward to the grand opening.”