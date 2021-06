The Notre Dame Football team has produced a lot of NFL talent, and these four could be named first-time Pro Bowlers in 2021. This offseason, the Notre Dame Football program sent 14 players to the NFL, nine through the 2021 NFL Draft, and another five via undrafted free agency. That is a lot of talent going from South Bend to the pros, and you can be sure that many of them are going to have a major impact on their team.