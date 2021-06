“None of us are like our characters,” reveals Jessie Ennis about working on “Mythic Quest.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “That’s a joy and something I’m very grateful for. I love getting to work with these people. That is crucial in playing these kind of characters. There is never a moment when I am being rude and the scene cuts and I go ‘sorry guys. Does everyone still like me?’ Because we already have that established. We all get along we like each other. So we can throw that all aside and just be these monsters to each other.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.