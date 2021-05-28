Lunch and Learn at Corbie’s is back

ASHLAND The next Lunch & Learn at Corbie’s is set for Thursday, June 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Tea Room. Taylor Cowan, a world renowned Chicago-based co-founder of Spirit Tea, will be the headliner. He’s dedicated his professional life to tea as a traveling buyer, educator and ambassador. He’s given talks in several prominent venues such as the Macy’s Flower Show, the Chicago Botanical Gardens and Specialty Coffee Association. He’s been featured in Forbes, World Tea News, Crain’s and the Chicago Tribune and in 2021 was shortlisted for Star Chefs national Rising Stars.