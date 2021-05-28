Monsters of Rocket featuring NASA — WTT

SpaceX’s emerging challenger Rocket Lab prides itself in making small, inexpensive rockets and satellites. But it has grand ambitions to put these petite spacecraft to interplanetary use. After locking in a contract to send a small probe to the Moon for NASA later this year and an in-house project to search for life on Venus, Rocket Lab announced Tuesday it has won another NASA contract to send two of its Photon spacecraft for a science mission to Mars in 2024.