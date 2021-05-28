Cancel
Monsters of Rocket featuring NASA — WTT

By Timothy Dooner
freightwaves.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode, NASA lands on the show to talk with Dooner and The Dude about moving monster-sized rockets on barges. The final piece of the world’s most powerful rocket – Space Launch System (SLS) – sailed into NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center on April 25 after a 900-mile journey aboard the one-of-a-kind Pegasus barge. The 212-foot-tall rocket core stage is the final piece for the 2021 Artemis 1 launch. We’ll find out how it all came together.

