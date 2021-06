Data: National Academy for State Health Policy and governors' offices; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosColorado Gov. Jared Polis is "actively looking" at ending the COVID-19 state of emergency, a top administration official says, following the lead of other states that are declaring an end to the pandemic.Why it matters: In addition to the symbolic importance, lifting emergency orders means the end to some safety nets, such as expanded assistance and certain housing protections, Axios' Marisa Fernandez and Tina Reed write.The big picture: Soon, more than half the states will have ended their formal emergency declarations for the pandemic — which could have...