Ashland, KY

PAC announces Foxfire Festival

By Lee Ward
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 18 days ago

ASHLAND Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Whiskey Myers and Blues Traveler are among the artists set to perform at Foxfire Music and Arts Festival, set for Sept. 24 and 25 at the Ashland Riverfront.

The Paramount Arts Center announced plans for the festival, presented by Delta Marriott and The Winchester Restaurant in Ashland, this week. Art vendors and live art exhibitions also will be a prominent feature of the event.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a great set of national headlining acts for both nights and we’re equally excited to be showcasing the local and regional talent that our area holds,” said David Miller, Paramount’s marketing director. “This event is a celebration of the artistic heritage of the entire Tri-State, and we’re proud to show off both the music and art that our region is becoming known for.”

Miller said because of uncertainty about COVID-19 guidelines, the theater thought an outdoor concert was appropriate; that idea became the festival.

"There aren’t any anticipated restrictions currently that will be in place come September," Miller said. "We’re hoping to do this one 'the old-fashioned way.' Having said that, we will definitely still be in touch with the local health department for best practices and their recommendations on how to make this event as safe and healthy as possible."

The full lineup is:

Sept. 24

Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, Patrick Leland McKnight.

Sept. 25

Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown and The Hard Livin' Legends, Shelby Lore, Cole Chaney.

Locals will be featured in several areas.

“We wanted to give back and showcase artists in our area. We don’t have an exact number just yet, but as we lay out the floor plan for the festival we want to provide as many local and regional artists as we can an opportunity to sell their works, give live demonstrations of their art, and to connect with new fans as well as other artisans," he said.

Artists interested in setting up at the event can contact Carly Stout at Carly@ParamountArtsCenter.com

Miller said they don't know what to anticipate in terms of crowd size, but the headliners are bands that have either sold out previous shows at the Paramount or were too large to have at the indoor theater.

"We know there will be thousands at this festival, the question is just how many thousands. And that’s a question we’re excited to find out the answer to," Miller said.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday for general admission and a limited number of VIP seats. Packages for admission on both days are available. For tickets, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.

(606) 326-2661 |

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
