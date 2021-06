The NASCAR Cup Series honored our fallen military members on Sunday night with the Coca-Cola 600 . The 600 miles of remembrance saw each driver carry the name of a service member who died in battle on each car. The 15th and longest race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was dominated by one driver throughout. Kyle Larson turned his NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 pole position into an unforgettable performance to earn his second win of the season. The No. 5 car is truly the story in this week’s NASCAR recap.