Small plane makes emergency landing on Palm Beach

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon on Palm Beach.

Capt. Will Rothrock said the plane landed on the beach just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Ocean Blvd.

The city said no injuries have been reported, and there are no public safety concerns.

The Palm Beach Police Department is at the scene investigating the incident and determining how to remove the aircraft.

Residents are urged to avoid the area in order to limit traffic congestion and allow police to secure the area.

It is unclear why the plane had to make the emergency landing.