Sources: Howard star Maker entering NBA draft

Cade Cunningham has long been lauded as the best prospect in the 2021 class, and he showed plenty in 2020 to maintain that standing. As arguably the best ball-handler and creative scorer in the draft, his offensive skill set should translate to the NBA right away. He shot just 26.4% from the field in two March Madness tournament games, but that doesn’t destroy his stock for me as it’s such a small sample size. He shot 40% from 3 and 84% from the free-throw line last season, and he should be a strong shooter at the next level. His shooting efficiency is even more impressive when you consider that he was constantly double and triple-teamed last season. Cunningham has elite size for the point guard position and should be able to defend 1-3 in the NBA. Perhaps most impressively, Cunningham shows all of the requisite skills to run a high-functioning offense in the NBA as the primary ball-handler. Cunningham scored 106 points in the clutch this past season, the most in college basketball. He’s a top-notch prospect and should still be the #1 pick.