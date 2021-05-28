Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sources: Howard star Maker entering NBA draft

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 27 days ago

Highly touted freshman Makur Maker is entering the NBA draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Maker played in just two games for Howard, an HBCU, due to injury and the pandemic.

mountain-topmedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Hbcu#Howard Star Maker#Makur Maker#Espn#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBA1077yesfm.com

Shannon Invited to NBA Draft Combine

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon, Jr. has been invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago. Shannon is going through the draft process while maintaining his option to return to play for the Red Raiders next season. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to school if withdrawn from the NBA Draft by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 19.
NBAHoopsHype

Juwan Howard to NBA?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Michigan’s Juwan Howard continues to tell NBA teams he’s not interested in even a discussion on leaving Ann Arbor. Teams are also calling to gather intel on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s work. He’s going to get offers to interview for openings in this NBA job cycle. email.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Juwan Howard not considering leaving NCAA for NBA position

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Michigan’s Juwan Howard continues to tell NBA teams he’s not interested in even a discussion on leaving Ann Arbor. Teams are also calling to gather intel on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s work. He’s going to get offers to interview for openings in this NBA job cycle. 3...
NBARealGM

Juwan Howard Not Interested In Leaving Michigan For NBA

Juwan Howard has told interested NBA teams that he's not interested in entertaining a discussion about leaving the University of Michigan. Howard was hired as head coach at Michigan in 2019 after several seasons as assistant coach of the Miami Heat. Howard was the AP Coach of the Year in...
NBAYardbarker

'Not Interested': Howard Reportedly Not Even Listening To NBA Offers

Much to the relief of the Michigan faithful, it appears that Juwan Howard has no interest in returning to the NBA anytime soon. Not only is Howard not interested in returning to the NBA, he's not even willing to entertain discussions about it according to a report by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA247Sports

ESPN Analyst Jeff Van Gundy: 'Carolina Did a Good Job With Cam Johnson'

Draining three-pointers, drawing fouls, grabbing offensive rebounds — Cameron Johnson has done a little bit of everything for the Phoenix Suns during their spectacular run to the Western Conference Finals. In his last game out, the former North Carolina star notched 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, three rebounds, and a steal.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball star Aaron Henry officially participating in NBA draft combine

Aaron Henry could do something this year that two of the best players in Michigan State history, Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston, could not: get selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Henry has a lot of buzz around him this year as a potential first rounder, and he will officially have the chance to show off his pro potential as Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Henry will be participating in the 2021 NBA draft combine.
NBANBA

By the Numbers: 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

With some squads fighting for - and booking - spots in the conference finals, about half of the NBA is gearing up and getting ready for the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on June 22. This offseason for the NBA is much closer to the normal schedule we have all been used to in the past, with the lottery and draft each being pushed back by a few weeks; the draft is scheduled for July 29.
NBAlineups.com

NBA Draft Guide 2021

Cade Cunningham has long been lauded as the best prospect in the 2021 class, and he showed plenty in 2020 to maintain that standing. As arguably the best ball-handler and creative scorer in the draft, his offensive skill set should translate to the NBA right away. He shot just 26.4% from the field in two March Madness tournament games, but that doesn’t destroy his stock for me as it’s such a small sample size. He shot 40% from 3 and 84% from the free-throw line last season, and he should be a strong shooter at the next level. His shooting efficiency is even more impressive when you consider that he was constantly double and triple-teamed last season. Cunningham has elite size for the point guard position and should be able to defend 1-3 in the NBA. Perhaps most impressively, Cunningham shows all of the requisite skills to run a high-functioning offense in the NBA as the primary ball-handler. Cunningham scored 106 points in the clutch this past season, the most in college basketball. He’s a top-notch prospect and should still be the #1 pick.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Defining The Top 3 International Prospects Entering This Year’s NBA Draft

We can all agree that some of the best talent in the NBA is not necessarily homegrown, right? Look at Luka Doncic, Nikola Jovic and Rudy Gobert to name a few. All these are players who have taken the league by storm with their talents and who don’t come from the typical NCAA basketball powerhouse schools. NBA draft lottery odds experts have taken special interests in players from abroad as some of the top picks for this year’s draft and with plenty of reason.
NBAumhoops.com

2021 NBA Draft Combine participants

Isaiah Livers participating, Franz Wagner is not. Shams Charania (ShamsCharania) I probably missed one but it looks like Ayo Dosunmu, Luka Garza, aaron Henry, and Joe Wieskamp are the only other Big Ten players on the list. FranzStauskas June 15, 2021, 9:24pm #2. Franzie with a promise already?. 2 Likes.
NBAPosted by
FOX26

Analysis: The NBA playoffs have entered survivor mode

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA champion this season will be the last team standing. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers missed Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals with a knee sprain and amid concerns that it could be a far more significant injury. Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving has been sidelined by a badly sprained ankle. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is playing through a meniscus tear. Atlanta's Trae Young is putting heat packs on his shoulder that appear to be roughly the size of a small vehicle. Brooklyn's James Harden came back despite an ailing hamstring.
NBAzagsblog.com

NBA announces Draft Combine roster

The NBA announced today that 69 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 is an important step in the draft process for NBA...
NBADeadspin

LeBron James sounds off on NBA decision-makers

After news about Kawhi Leonard potentially suffering a torn ACL was reported on social media, it seemed the conversation about star players being hurt reached a critical mass for the game’s biggest name. Because that’s when James brought it to another level, with a slew of tweets seemingly calling out...
NBA9News

Former CU star McKinley Wright IV will attend NBA Draft Combine

NEW YORK — After a decorated career at the University of Colorado, former star basketball player McKinley Wright IV has his sights set on the next level. Wright received good news on Tuesday afternoon when the National Basketball Association announced he was one of 69 players that will attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago later this month.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft 2021: Evaluating overall strengths and weaknesses of draft class

With the NBA Draft Combine set to take place next week in Chicago and the infamous ping-pong balls about to decide the fates of teams picking in the lottery, NBA Draft season is about to heat up. The 2021 draft class has been one of my favorites in the past few years, so here is a broad overview of some of the strengths and weaknesses of this group.