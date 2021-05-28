Being on the same page is vital

Collectively, our $300,000 donation toward Accelerated Reader programs will inspire children and reward their families, teachers and schools. As the actor, Morgan Freeman, once said, “Literacy could be the ladder out of poverty.” Freeman has performed in so many movies that it feels as if we know him. He’s stolen scenes from Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy, Glory and last year’s film, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. But one of his most profound lines wasn’t scripted at all—it came from his own experiences.
