Allegheny County, PA

The Allegheny Front

By The Allegheny Front
alleghenyfront.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Episodes Series Energy Climate Health Water StateImpact PA. This week, candid interviews about what a “just energy transition” means. We hear from Biden’s National Climate Advisor about how the administration will help coal communities in the transition to clean energy, and from the head of the United Mine Workers who says coal workers have sacrificed enough. News about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the push for more accountability for the gas industry in Pennsylvania.

