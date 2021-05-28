Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Learn history's lesson, don't appease Iran

The Day
 27 days ago

I totally disagree with Frederick R. McKeehan's recent submission, “Lifting Iran sanctions necessary first step,” (May 25) that essentially says rewarding Iran for its bad behavior is the way to get it to “return to the bargaining table” when it comes to any kind of deal, nuclear or otherwise. This just flies in the face of the reality that one never can expect a bellicose nation to cease its aggressive tendencies and become "reasonable" by appeasement.

www.theday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Appeasement#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Germany
News Break
Middle East
News Break
World War II
Related
PoliticsWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Felix Steiner: The SS General Who Turned Against Hitler

The Waffen-SS was a German military division that aided in the Nazi party’s domination of Europe WWII. Initially consisting of soldiers with little-to-no military training, it eventually became one of Germany’s most highly skilled combat units, thanks to the command of SS-Obergruppenführer Felix Steiner. Steiner’s early military career. Felix Steiner...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

The BEST Soviet military commander of World War II

Four times Hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Georgy Zhukov was the architect of the Red Army's key victories over the Nazis during World War II. He was always dispatched to the most dangerous sectors of the Soviet-German front. He was one of the main authors of the triumph of...
Europethepassivevoice.com

June 10, 1942: The Lidice Massacre

The village of Lidice was located in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) during WWII. In reprisal for the assassination of a Nazi official in the Spring of 1942, Adolf Hitler ordered the assassination of all men in Lidice, aged 16 and older. The women and children were taken to concentration camps or gassed, and the village of Lidice was destroyed.
Sciencenewbooksnetwork.com

A New History of World War II

World War II endures in the popular imagination as a heroic struggle between good and evil, with villainous Hitler driving its events. But Hitler was not in power when the conflict erupted in Asia—and he was certainly dead before it ended. His armies did not fight in multiple theaters, his empire did not span the Eurasian continent, and he did not inherit any of the spoils of war. That central role belonged to Joseph Stalin. The Second World War was not Hitler’s war; it was Stalin’s war.
GermanyTimes-Herald

Today in History for June 23rd

Highlights of this day in history: A key moment in the Watergate scandal; Adolf Hitler visits Paris after France falls to Nazi Germany; The typewriter gets a patent; Polio vaccine pioneer Dr. Jonas Salk and TV producer Aaron Spelling die. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Books & LiteratureBerfrois

Demise or Transmutation for a Unique National Identity?

Hendrik Witbooi with the German Governor Theodor Leutwein of South-West Africa (toasting each other), 1896 (via) Sean Andrew Wempe’s investigation of the afterlife in the 1920s of the Germans who lived in Germany’s colonies challenges a narrative that sees them primarily as forerunners to Nazi brutality and imperial ambitions. Instead, he follows them down divergent paths that run the gamut from rejecting German citizenship en masse in favor of South African papers in the former German Southwest Africa to embracing the new postwar era’s ostensibly more liberal and humane version of imperialism supervised by the League of Nations to, of course, trying to make their way in or even support Nazi Germany. The resulting well-written, nuanced examination of a unique German national identity, that of colonial Germans, integrates the German colonial experience into Weimar and Nazi history in new and substantive ways.
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Nazis worst crimes on Soviet soil

Nazi Germany and its allies sought to destroy the Soviet population on a monstrous scale. Thousands of towns and villages in the USSR were completely wiped out, together with their inhabitants. The war waged by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union was one of annihilation. If in the occupied Western...
WorldPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

From Berlin to Beijing

For most people, the Second World War has always been “Hitler’s War,” a conflict between good and evil that ended with the destruction of one of the most murderous dictatorships in history.
PoliticsHISTORY.com

How the 1914 Battle of Tannenberg Emboldened German Forces at the Start of WWI

Site of the battle of Tannenberg, Germany, August 1914. Credit: Carl Simon/United Archives/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. There have been two epic battles at the place known as Tannenberg. The first, in 1410, saw the defeat of a German religious order called the Teutonic Knights at the hands of Slavs and Lithuanians.
ReligionPosted by
Newsweek

'Jewish Supremacy': A Nazi Slur Goes Woke | Opinion

The spike in Jew-bullying since Israel's confrontation with Hamas last month has resolved the decades-long debate about whether anti-Zionism blurs into anti-Semitism. By targeting kosher restaurants, defacing synagogues and beating visible Jews, the haters clearly target Jews and Israelis as one. The storm has been so fierce that when CBS'...