Learn history's lesson, don't appease Iran
I totally disagree with Frederick R. McKeehan's recent submission, “Lifting Iran sanctions necessary first step,” (May 25) that essentially says rewarding Iran for its bad behavior is the way to get it to “return to the bargaining table” when it comes to any kind of deal, nuclear or otherwise. This just flies in the face of the reality that one never can expect a bellicose nation to cease its aggressive tendencies and become "reasonable" by appeasement.www.theday.com