Public Health

AMC, Regal and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks for Vaccinated People

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago
Movie theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks. In line with CDC guidelines, masks will be optional for inoculated patrons and will be “strongly encouraged” for all others. For non-vaccinated customers, masks can be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium. All employees at AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations will still be required to sport a face mask.

