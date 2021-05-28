AMC, Regal and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks for Vaccinated People

NBC's upcoming Ultimate Slip 'N Slide ran into a health emergency that not only forced production on the competition series to be shut down but will also force millions of others to limit themselves to only two jokes once they hear the full story (with positive, healthy vibes to those inflicted). The Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted series was hit with an outbreak of giardia on set. First reported by The Wrap and further confirmed by EW, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines giardia as "a microscopic parasite found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals"- resulting in "diarrheal disease."