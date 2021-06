There are a lot of great old-school trucks we want to park in our garage. No list of Vintage SUVs would be complete without the classic Toyota Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser is the latest vehicle to get a modern face lift and rebuild. The 2022 iteration of the Land Cruiser has gone through a complete overhaul from the exterior design and styling, to the interior detailing and accouterments. The changes continue under the hood as well with an upgraded powerplant based around a twin-turbo V6 available in either 3.5L gas or 3.3L diesel featuring 409hp and 470lb-ft of torque or 305hp and 516lb-ft of torque, respectively. Unfortunately for all of us in the States, this is the first Land Cruiser in more than six decades that won’t be hitting our shores. Toyota had previously dropped hints that a version would be released in the U.S., but according to Motor Trend, it’s only going to be the Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX. Here’s hoping we get the actual Land Cruiser.