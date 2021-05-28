Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

NDHP Promotes Hendrickson to Lieutenant

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Colonel Brandon Solberg has announced the promotion of Sgt. Luke Hendrickson to Lieutenant and reassignment to Northwest regional commander. Hendrickson joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from North Dakota State University in 2002. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating in October 2003. Following graduation, he was stationed in Devils Lake as a traffic enforcement trooper from October 2003 until December 2006, then as a traffic enforcement trooper until October 2013.

www.am1100theflag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
Minot, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Colonel#Sociology#Ndhp#Sgt#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Incident at Downtown Fargo Courthouse Draws Emergency Personnel

(Fargo, ND) -- A reported struggle and injury reported in Downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse off 1st Avenue North after reports surfaced of a person with a sharp object possibly injuring themselves. Law enforcement did reportedly arrive on scene and bring the person into custody.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Emergency crews respond to incident at Federal Courthouse in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo, after an incident there Monday afternoon. Valley News Live is on scene at 655 1st Avenue North. A witness tells us a man apparently injured himself with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank. The witness says U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.
Fargo, NDNY Daily News

One dead after incident at federal courthouse in North Dakota

A person died Monday after an incident inside a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Fargo, N.D., according to the U.S. Marshals. A witness told Valley News Live that it appeared that a man pulled a pen or shank out after a verdict was read and slit his throat around 2 p.m.
Newfolden, MNKNOX News Radio

Newfolden man bites ND trooper, faces multiple charges

A Newfolden (MN) man faces multiple charges — including DUI — after kicking two North Dakota state troopers… biting another… and later escaping custody before being recaptured. The North Dakota State Patrol says, around 8:30 this (Mon) morning, a trooper tried to stop a southbound SUV that was going 95...
Fargo, NDnewsdakota.com

Man Dies After Slashing His Throat in Fargo Courtroom

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man took his own life in a courtroom at the Federal courthouse in downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. US Marshal Dallas Carlson says it took place after a jury convicted the man on multiple terrorizing-related charges. Carlson says the man had a sharp instrument and cut his own throat. He says the instrument may have been plastic.
Mccook County, SDdrgnews.com

North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash

A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

UPDATE: Man dies of apparent suicide at Fargo federal courthouse

FARGO — Police and law enforcement are at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo after a man cut his own throat in a courtroom, a witness told WDAY News. The 911 call was made around 2 p.m. The witness told WDAY News the man cut his own throat after getting "bad news" from a judge.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Moorhead, MNfroggyweb.com

Man seriously hurt in pickup-motorcycle crash, pickup driver cited

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A Moorhead man suffered serious injuries in a pickup-motorcycle crash in Moorhead Sunday. Police say 34-year-old Derek Schriener collided with a pickup driven by 73-year-old Curtis Hirschkorn in the 2800 block of 34th Street S. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Schreiner was headed north and going...
valleynewslive.com

589 new COVID-19 Cases, no new deaths reported in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 589 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths have been reported and the death toll in the state is 7,296. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday. No new deaths have been reported. 1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 4.26%. There...
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Pelican Rapids, MNfroggyweb.com

Pelican Rapids man severely injured in motorcycle crash

OTTERTAIL, CO. MINN. (KFGO) – A Pelican Rapids motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash early Sunday in Otter Tail County. 61-year old Ronald McCoy was northbound on Highway 59 near Pelican Rapids around 1:45 a.m. when his Trike crossed the fog line, hit a guardrail, and rolled several times coming to rest in the northbound lane of the highway.
Fargo, NDWashington Times

Man kills himself in federal courtroom after verdict

FARGO, N.D. — Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Be cautious fishing around lakes this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As fishing season is now underway in Minnesota, it is important to be safe around lakes, ponds, and other water areas. Drowning is the biggest issue with children that are unattended around water. According to the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties, when fishing,...