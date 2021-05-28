Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

7 Train Passengers Taken to Hospital After Train Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

By Maggie More
NBC Los Angeles
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven people were taken to the hospital after a passenger train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima on Friday around 11:30 a.m., according to the LA Fire Department. Though the vehicle was unoccupied and stationary, ten passengers on Metrolink train car 212 were evacuated by firefighter-paramedics due to complaints of pain. Seven of those passengers were taken to the hospital "in fair-to-moderate condition," while the other three declined transport.

www.nbclosangeles.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrolink#Amtrak#Accident#The La Fire Department#Lafd
