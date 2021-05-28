7 Train Passengers Taken to Hospital After Train Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a passenger train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima on Friday around 11:30 a.m., according to the LA Fire Department. Though the vehicle was unoccupied and stationary, ten passengers on Metrolink train car 212 were evacuated by firefighter-paramedics due to complaints of pain. Seven of those passengers were taken to the hospital "in fair-to-moderate condition," while the other three declined transport.