Formica came through for private clubs that do charitable work
A year ago, I reached out to Senator Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, concerning an egregious new fee imposed on private clubs, a 660% increase. The affected organizations included the Elks, Moose, VFW, American Legion, and many more. After expenses, these organizations give space, time, and money to other local charitable groups such as Little League, veterans, food pantries, soup kitchens and more. Thus a 660% increase in expenses is unconscionable and absurd.