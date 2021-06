Sergeant Charles Tidwell is retiring after over 25 years of service to the citizens of Calloway County. Sergeant Tidwell began his lifetime of service in the United States Army in 1992. In 1996, Sergeant Tidwell began serving the citizens of Calloway County as a Deputy Jailer. Then, in 2003 he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2008.