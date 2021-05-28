Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 6 Leaks Take an Unexpected Turn

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flurry of Battlefield 6 leaks have taken an unexpected turn. After weeks and weeks of various different leaks, it all hit a climax this week when the entire Battlefield 6 reveal trailer leaked online, or so we thought. According to more than one source, this isn't the reveal trailer for the game. It's a genuine Battlefield 6 trailer, but not the reveal trailer. Rather, it was a trailer used for internal use, likely for the purpose to share with investors.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Series S#Xbox Game Pass#Battlefield 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Battlefield 2042 Revealed in Cinematic Trailer, Gameplay Reveal Coming June 13 at the Microsoft E3 Stream

The sheet was officially removed from Battlefield 2042 today with a cinematic reveal trailer to get fans hyped for the long-awaited next game in the Battlefield franchise. Set in the near future, following global collapse due to climate change, Battlefield 2042 imagines a world of no-pats, stateless non-patriated soldiers fighting for a piece of what’s left. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13th as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and we’ll also see more details unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation Now June 2021 Lineup Gets Leaked

A new leak has revealed the June 2021 lineup of games for PlayStation Now. According to the leak on Reddit, there will be six new games added to the PS Now library and it introduces one of the most popular games in the industry: The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition. There are also the Sonic games that were confirmed a while ago, but this could be different for other titles.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Story Overview Video Released

Game company Insomniac Games has recently shared a new clip about the upcoming and most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive video game Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The newest video features a short overview of the game’s story. It also shows different parts of the game like Clank Puzzles, Pocket Dimensions, and more. The protagonists will be facing a lot of old and new enemies too like tiny robots, colossal robots, and many more.
Video GamesDestructoid

Battlefield reveal has been set for June 9

Electronic Arts has set the date for the reveal of the next Battlefield game. The new entry will be unveiled on June 9, just ahead of E3 2021. According to the Battlefield account’s post, the reveal will air at 7 a.m. PDT on June 9. It will air on the Battlefield YouTube channel.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nier Replicant datamine uncovers Switch references in the game’s code

A Reddit datamine into the guts of the newly released, self-described remaster/remake hybrid Nier Replicant ver1.22474487139 uncovered references to “NX” settings within the game’s code, with “NX” of course being the development codename for the Switch. This doesn’t mean that the game is coming to Switch or was even ever planned for the Switch, but combine this with the fact that a Switch version of Nier Replicant briefly appeared on Amazon France last year, and things get a bit more suspicious.
Video GamesInverse

GTA 6 leak suggests Rockstar may take an unexpected cue from Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors just keep on coming, and the latest scuttlebutt suggests the long-awaited launch of Rockstar’s upcoming game might be taking some interesting inspiration from Fortnite. In a 4chan post published at the end of May, one alleged Rockstar source teased how the next major installment in the franchise may be revealed. The source post has since been deleted but was permanently cataloged on Reddit by user Mendax42.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Dying Light 2 out in December, check out the new gameplay trailer

Zombies! Parkour! Techland’s sequel to the original Dying Light has been in development for a long time, and after experiencing a few road bumps along the way such as a lead creative being accused of various acts of badness and that small global pandemic that you might have heard of, it’s full undead steam ahead.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 6' Alpha Release, Setting And More Details Leaked

EA previously announced that it would hold an Alpha phase for the next "Battlefield" title. EA has not yet shared the specific release date of the game's Alpha. EA and DICE's latest "Battlefield" offering is scheduled to officially launch this June. However, various details about the game, including its Alpha release window, setting and player count, have already been leaked online prior to its grand launch.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Remember PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall? A Closed Beta Client for the Game Recently Appeared on Steam

PlatinumGames’ PlayStation 4 and PC title Babylon’s Fall has been largely missing in action since its announcement in 2018. The game was originally supposed to release in 2019, but we’ve barely seen or heard much about it since then beyond reassurances that development is progressing well. However, if an entry on Steam database is anything to go by, PlatinumGames might be gearing up for some kind of an announcement soon.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Battlefield 2042 screenshots and game details have leaked! 👀

Battlefield 2042 Screenshots Leak; Open Beta, And Release Date Also Revealed. Ahead of the game's official announcement, new images and details about DICE's new shooter have emerged. Game Director Aaron Keller details Overwatch’s new feature. Developer Update | Cross-Play | Overwatch. It’s time to group up. Cross-Play is coming to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fortnite Season 7 teaser warns of aliens coming

In the lead-up to the new Fortnite Season, Epic has gone ahead and posted the first official teaser ahead of its release. Be aware, as the rumors surrounding aliens are all confirmed with this new teaser!. The beginning of any Fortnite season is one that brings in players from all...
Video GamesGematsu

Lost Epic now available in Early Access

Lost Epic is now available in Early Access for PC via Steam at a 15 percent-off launch week price of $16.99, publisher and developer oneoreight and developer Team Earth Wars announced. The Early Access version includes two of the planned six regions for the game, as well as a variety...
Video Gamesvg247.com

More purported Battlefield 6 images leak, latest said to be from pre-alpha build

The Battlefield 6 leaks continue with more images from the game cropping up overnight. It seems the images have come from influencers who are playing a pre-alpha build of the game (thanks, resetera). When the legitimacy of the images was called into question due to being visually subpar, Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson confirmed they were indeed real images (thanks, Blue).