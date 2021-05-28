Battlefield 6 Leaks Take an Unexpected Turn
The flurry of Battlefield 6 leaks have taken an unexpected turn. After weeks and weeks of various different leaks, it all hit a climax this week when the entire Battlefield 6 reveal trailer leaked online, or so we thought. According to more than one source, this isn't the reveal trailer for the game. It's a genuine Battlefield 6 trailer, but not the reveal trailer. Rather, it was a trailer used for internal use, likely for the purpose to share with investors.comicbook.com