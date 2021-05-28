Paddington 2 Loses 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The finale of Raiders of the Lost Ark features Indiana Jones' biggest threats being eradicated by the powers emanating from the Ark of the Covenant, preventing the iconic villains from returning in any follow-up films. However, with Disney owning Lucasfilm and the studio already proving it can expand on well-known characters, it's hard to rule out a project emerging featuring younger versions of those threats. Paul Freeman, who played Belloq in Raiders, recently confirmed how he doesn't regret his character dying and not getting to return for a sequel, and that, as a fan of actor Ben Whishaw, who voices the titular bear in the Paddington films, he'd support Whishaw taking over as a younger version of Belloq for a project. The four-film Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 8th.