Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paddington 2 Loses 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month ago came the news that Orson Welles' 1941 classic film Citizen Kane had lost its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after a negative review from the time was added into the mix and lowered it to 99%. This prompted some to note that 2017's Paddington 2 with its 245 positive reviews was now the Best Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes (though technically it had held the position for over three years at the time) and now the king has been dethroned. As noticed by TheWrap, a negative review for Paddington 2 has been added to the site, lowering its perfect score.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Orson Welles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddington 2#Documentary Film#Paddington Bear#Rotten Tomatoes#Thewrap#Bbc Radio#Disney Pixar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesTime Out Global

One critic just declared war on 'Paddington 2'

This weekend, as the US feasted on hot dogs and Brits settled into a bank holiday, a nefarious voice emerged from the dark recesses of the internet to strike a deadly blow to kindness and decency. Now, after a long weekend, it is with a heavy heart that we announce Paddington 2 is no longer in possession of a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The newest live-action comic book adaptation has arrived on Netflix, and it looks to be an instant hit with critics everywhere. Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series, debuted on Netflix on Friday morning, giving fans around the world a chance to see the story of the beloved comic come to life. While there are plenty of comic book adaptations out there that haven't been received too well, one look at the Rotten Tomatoes score for Sweet Tooth proves that this series is something very different.
MoviesAceShowbiz

'Paddington 2' Gets Replaced by 'Leave No Trace' as Best Reviewed Film

A newly unearthed negative review branding the Hugh Grant-starring movie 'snide and sullen' has cost the film its perfect Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. AceShowbiz - "Paddington 2" is no longer the highest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes after a newly unearthed negative review branded the film "snide and sullen".
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Newest TV Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's newest TV series, Sweet Tooth, has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The series currently holds a score of 100 percent for both the critics and audience ratings. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones Star Endorses Paddington Actor Taking Over This Raiders of the Lost Ark Role

The finale of Raiders of the Lost Ark features Indiana Jones' biggest threats being eradicated by the powers emanating from the Ark of the Covenant, preventing the iconic villains from returning in any follow-up films. However, with Disney owning Lucasfilm and the studio already proving it can expand on well-known characters, it's hard to rule out a project emerging featuring younger versions of those threats. Paul Freeman, who played Belloq in Raiders, recently confirmed how he doesn't regret his character dying and not getting to return for a sequel, and that, as a fan of actor Ben Whishaw, who voices the titular bear in the Paddington films, he'd support Whishaw taking over as a younger version of Belloq for a project. The four-film Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 8th.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following First Wave Of Reviews

Earlier today, the first reviews for Loki landed, and the response to the latest Marvel Studios series to hit Disney+ has been extremely positive. With 52 ratings counted, Rotten Tomatoes has shared its score for the show, and it comes in at a glorious 96%. Loki has already been "Certifed Fresh," and while this score will no doubt fluctuate as more reviews are added (some critics, for example, will share weekly verdicts), this is a fantastic start!
TV SeriesJustice

Finally, Loki’s Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are In

At the time of writing, the official Rotten Tomatoes score for Marvel’s Loki episode 1 was 100 percent. The particular score of Loki’s first episode, “Magnificent Purpose,” is a wonderful compliment to the overarching storyline score, which is also confirmed new on Rotten Tomatoes at 97 percent. The reactions of Marvel fans to the Loki premiere seemed to imply that fans are as pleased with the program as reviewers are. All of this starts to add up to some other significant triumph for Marvel Studios and its new Disney+ TV endeavour, as well as the wider MCU brand to come.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki's Disney+ show rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes as first reviews land

Marvel's latest Disney+ series focuses on one of the MCU's most popular characters, the God of Mischief Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Thor's brother for the small screen, with the show set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where an alternate version of the character created a new timeline.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Cats

With In the Heights dancing into theaters this week on a wave of incredible reviews – it’s currently Certified Fresh at 97% – we thought we’d cast our minds back to the last big movie musical to hit theaters… one that arrived on a wave of, shall we say, less positive press.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Helen Hunt Says Studio Rejected ‘Twister’ Sequel Idea with ‘All Black and Brown Storm Chasers’

Helen Hunt celebrated the 25th anniversary of Jan de Bont’s massive 1996 disaster blockbuster “Twister” by revealing a sequel she pitched that never got made. During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” hosted by Andy Cohen, Hunt said she showed interest in directing a sequel in June of 2020, right around the time a reboot was announced as in the works at Universal Pictures. (Via Insider.)
TV ShowsHollywood Reporter

Peaky Blinders

‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Paul Anderson Joins Jalmari Helander’s WWII Action Film ‘Immortal’. Paul Anderson, best known for playing Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, is set to star in WWII action feature Immortal, the third feature from Finnish director Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports,…. ‘Peaky Blinders’ to End After Sixth Season. The...
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Casting director Ellen Lewis talks getting it right for ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ auditions and why casting directors deserve Oscar nominations

It’s hard to imagine that the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit wouldn’t have gotten similar attention during normal circumstances, but when it happened to be released to a world in lockdown, the critically-acclaimed series about a drug addicted female chess prodigy in the ‘60s captivated a nation and is expected to dominate the upcoming Emmy nominations.